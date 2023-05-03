Sheriff: Indiana teacher stalked teen student, sent nearly 600 text messages

article

An Indiana teacher has been charged with stalking a student, sending him nearly 600 lewd messages.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department said 28-year-old Paige Simon of Osgood has been charged with stalking, official misconduct and battery.

In a probable cause statement obtained by FOX Television Stations, authorities said they were alerted to the alleged crime by the victim's father. The victim is now 18 years old but was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.

The father said his son had been receiving inappropriate text messages from a teacher at South Decatur High School.

The student later told the school staff and authorities that Simon had at one point reached for his cell phone and her hand lingered in the groin area. The student also said Simon discussed her past sexual activities with other partners.

Authorities said some of the text messages sent from Simon to the student included photographs and sexual language.

They also said the student eventually stopped responding to Simon's texts and had blocked her number. However, Simoin kept messaging him, according to court documents.

At one point, a teacher told authorities that Simon was found upset and crying that the student started ignoring her.

According to FOX 59, Simon eventually resigned from her position.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.