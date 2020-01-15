Sheriff: Man confesses to killing wife, 3 children, family dog in Celebration

article

A man in Celebration has confessed to killing his wife, three children, and the family dog, the Sheriff announced in a news conference on Wednesday.

Four bodies were discovered at home in Celebration on Monday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. They confirmed that all parties with the investigation were accounted for but not many other details were provided, leaving questions to arise from the community.

In a news conference on Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson identified the victims of an ongoing death investigation in Celebration.

The bodies of the victims were identified as 42-year-old Megan Todt, 13-year-old Alek Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, and 4-year-old Todt. The Sheriff said that Megan's husband and the father of the children, Anthony Todt, confessed to the killings. He reportedly also killed the family dog. Detectives said that they believe the deaths occurred in late December. They also said that an autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a homicide.

Anthony was taken to the hospital on Monday, Sheriff Gibson said. He made several comments about potential self-harm and is said to have taken several pills. He was released on Wednesday morning and arrested for multiple counts of homicide and one count of animal cruelty. He is cooperating with law enforcement and the ongoing investigation.

During the news conference, Sheriff Gibson also said that on December 29, they received a request to check on the Todt's home from a family member in Connecticut. He said that the family was concerned because they were told that the Todt's had the flu and they had not heard from them for weeks.

Deputies reportedly checked out the home, but the Sheriff said that nothing suspicious was noted. There was no odor or suspicious activity reported by neighbors and the blinds of the home were closed. No one answered the door and the Todt family was known to travel often, the Sheriff noted. Several more attempts to reach out to Anthony Todt were made prior to discovering the bodies on Monday.

