Sheriff: Missing Florida woman's car found at Wekiwa Springs State Park

Orange County deputies are searching for a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday. They are asking for the public's help locating her.

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa, of Osceola County, was last seen on Dec. 17 at a home at 3330 S. Semoran Blvd. in Orlando. Her car was found on Tuesday afternoon at Wekiwa Springs State Park. Deputies searched the area but did not find her.

Paola was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green or white shirt. Deputies say she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has made threats to harm herself in the past, however, none were made at this time.

This is an Osceola County case, so please reach out to them with any information: 407-348-2222.

