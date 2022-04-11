Shinobi School in Tampa to host parkour, ninja and cirque-themed camps this summer

Whether your child has a dream of competing on American Ninja Warrior or just enjoys having fun running around, there’s a camp in Tampa they will probably love.

Shinobi School is a parkour and American Ninja Warrior training academy at the University Mall. Kids will be able to learn functional and foundational skills needed in parkour. Through parkour training, they are learning how to climb and land safely and be respectful to the environment they are in.

The studio, founded by Shinobi Poli, hosts 10 weeks of movement-based summer camps for kids ages 6 and up.

To learn more or register, visit shinobischool.com