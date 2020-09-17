'Shocking' lack of Holocaust knowledge among younger Floridians, survey finds

article

A nationwide survey of Millennials and members of Generation Z revealed that young Floridians may lack basic knowledge about the Holocaust.

The survey on Holocaust knowledge, which was done by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, found that the Floridians surveyed had one of the lowest "Holocaust Knowledge Scores" in the nation, which is defined as "1) have 'Definitively heard about the Holocaust,' and 2) can name at least one concentration camp, death camp, or ghetto, and 3) know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust."

Nationally, the survey found that 63% of the Millenials and Gen. Z people surveyed did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered, with 36% thinking that “two million or fewer Jews” were killed.

"Although there were more than 40,000 camps and ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust, 48% of national survey respondents cannot name a single one," researchers noted.

Related: UF, FSU ranked in top 20 public universities; USF in top 50

In Florida, 13% of respondents said that they believed that the Holocaust was caused by Jewish people, 61% did not know that six million Jews were killed, and nearly half could not name either a concentration camp or ghetto.

Advertisement

The other states with the lowest Holocaust Knowledge Scores found in the survey were Alaska, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The states with the highest scores were Wisconsin, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine, Kansas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Iowa, and Montana.

Researchers said the state-by-state results highlight a "worrying lack of basic Holocaust knowledge," which they said is a growing problem as fewer and fewer survivors are alive to share their eyewitness accounts to the genocide.

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. “We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past. This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act.”

Data for the survey was collected from a sample of 1,000 interviews nationwide, with 200 interviews in each state with adults between the ages of 18 to 39.

FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report.