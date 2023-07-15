Shooting at Highland Park Apartments leaves one dead, one injured

A 47-year-old man was killed, and a woman was injured in a shooting at the Highland Park apartments on Friday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 p.m. and found a man dead inside an apartment and an adult female that had been shot in the leg.

The adult female was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred during an altercation inside the apartment, according to authorities.

Police say they have questioned the shooter, and the incident is still under investigation.