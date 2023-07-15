Clearwater man arrested in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

article

A Clearwater man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene Saturday morning.

Clearwater police say that at 12:42 a.m. Christian Hooks was driving at a high rate of speed on Missouri Avenue near Druid Road when he hit 34-year-old Joshua Maxson.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Maxson dead in the roadway, according to authorities.

Officers said they were able to track down Hooks about 20 minutes later and take him into custody.

Hooks was given sobriety tests which he failed, according to authorities.







