Highlands County deputies investigating shooting in Lake Placid

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Golf Villas Court NW in the Placid Lakes area of Lake Placid early Saturday morning.

Detectives say the shooting happened around 4:25 a.m.

According to investigators, they are trying to figure out if car burglaries in the area on Friday night are related to the shooting.

READ: Highlands County deputy injured after ramming vehicle during high-speed pursuit

Deputies are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their vehicles and security camera footage from Friday night to look for anything suspicious.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says to call 63-402-7200 option 1 if you have any information you think would help the investigation.

