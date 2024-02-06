Highlands County deputy injured after ramming vehicle during high-speed pursuit

article

A deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office was injured after ramming a suspect vehicle during a high-speed chase into Hardee County on Tuesday morning.

According to HCSO, the vehicle - a 2021 Dodge Charger - had been linked to a Monday afternoon shooting that Sebring Police were investigating. It was spotted on Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. and took off from deputies near Sparta Road and State Road 66 in Sebring.

The Charger, driven by Jaqwan Salvalas Hall, 27, of Avon Park, headed west on SR 66 and drove into Hardee County. As it approached Skipper Road, the Charger spun out and began heading back the way it came, at which point it rammed into an HCSO SUV head-on.

Photo courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, the Charger continued to flee from law enforcement, weaving in and out of traffic. Deputies decided to use a PIT maneuver to force the car off the road, due to its reckless driving and high speeds.

The Charger left the road and rolled over, and its three occupants, including Hall, were taken into custody.

Photo courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

The deputy that was hit suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hall and one of the passengers were taken to a hospital in Hardee County for treatment. Hall is facing numerous charges in connection to the pursuit.