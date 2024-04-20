1 dead, teen injured after shooting in St. Petersburg: Police

A 21-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured after a shooting in St. Petersburg on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, they responded to the 100 block of 80th Ave NE around 1:18 p.m. after reports that a person was shot.

Officers say they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

