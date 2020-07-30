Shooting spree across Hillsborough Co., Tampa, I-275 ends after suspect shoots officer, is taken into custody

A 40-minute shooting spree ended with a Tampa police officer being shot and a suspect being taken into custody, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD says they got the first 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday. A man was apparently driving around, "shooting randomly, at vehicles, at people" in Tampa, Hillsborough County, and on Interstate 275.

Jamel Laneé with TPD said there were children present at one of the scenes. It was not clear if any were hurt.

About 30 minutes after the first 911 call was made, a 24-year-old Tampa police officer saw a vehicle on Hillsborough Ave., at N 43rd Street, matching the description of the one involved in multiple shootings.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver got out and started firing shots.

The officer began backing up his cruiser but was hit. The windshield and back glass of his cruiser was also shattered.

Laneé said the 31-year-old suspect ran toward the Brandywine Apartments on N 40th Ave. A K-9 tracked the suspect to a third-floor landing and he was taken into custody. The suspect's identity was not released.

Laneé said the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and other agencies were investigating scenes around the county, which they believed were related to the suspect. She said there could be as many as eight scenes connected to the suspected shooter.

The view from SkyFOX showed dozens of police patrol vehicles were parked along Hillsborough Ave. just after 9 p.m. The section of Hillsborough Ave. between 40th and 43rd remained closed for the investigation.

Multiple officers had also blocked off part of N 40th Street, south of Hillsborough Ave., at Brandywine Apartments.

SkyFOX also spotted active scenes on Habana Ave. and Dale Mabry Highway.

The 24-year-old officer had non-life-threatening injuries and Chief Brian Dugan reportedly visited with and spoke to him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.