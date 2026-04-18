Swim across Boca Ciega Bay raises awareness for veteran suicide prevention in Pinellas County

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The Brief Veterans face a significantly higher risk of suicide, with female service members at even greater risk. A Madeira Beach swim challenge raises money and awareness for veteran mental health support. Organizers say the effort supports a nonprofit working to reduce military suicide rates by 40% by 2030.



For many veterans, the fight doesn’t end when they return home and in Pinellas County, tens of thousands are living with that reality.

This weekend, a group of local veterans and supporters turned that struggle into action, taking on a one-mile open water swim across Boca Ciega Bay to raise awareness and funding for suicide prevention efforts.

Swim Across Boca Ciega Bay

The annual swim to benefit the non-profit Stop Soldier Suicide at American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach brings together veterans, families and volunteers for a one-mile open water challenge across the Intracoastal and back.

Participants say the event is about more than physical endurance, it’s about shining a light on the mental health challenges facing veterans and active-duty service members.

By the numbers:

During the event, organizers shared the concerning statistics behind veteran suicide.

Veterans are about 58% more likely to die by suicide than civilians.

Female service members face more than a 90% higher risk.

Roughly 6,000 veterans have died by suicide each year over the past two decades.

What they're saying:

"It’s a tremendous, tremendous day," said volunteer Craig Ridenhour, who helped organize the swim.

Ridenhour says the mission behind the event is personal. With a retired Marine brother and a friend lost to suicide, he now works with the nonprofit focused on prevention.

"They’re making a huge impact," he said. "They’ve had thousands of clients over the last 15 years and haven’t lost one to suicide."

Why you should care:

Advocates say events like this help break stigma and connect veterans to critical resources, including anonymous hotlines and personalized crisis prevention plans.

Stop Soldier Suicide aims to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% by 2030.

Local perspective:

The Madeira Beach event also raises money through donations and community support, including contributions from the Sons of the American Legion.

Organizers say the swim can bring in several thousand dollars each year to support veteran-focused mental health services.

What's next:

Another fundraiser is already planned, with the Sons of the American Legion set to host a talent show on May 3 in Madeira Beach to continue supporting the cause.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.