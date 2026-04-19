Plane crashes in Wesley Chapel, kills one: PCFR

article

The Brief A plane crashed on Aldus Dr in Wesley Chapel Sunday morning, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Officials say one person has died from the plane crash. The FAA and NTSB will be leading the investigation.



One person is dead after a plane crashed in a Wesley Chapel neighborhood, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

PCFR said the crash occurred on Aldus Drive on Sunday morning.

The fire from the crash has since been extinguished, and officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

Courtesy: Christina Galbiai

PCFR said at least one home sustained damage from the crash.

One person had died as a result of the crash, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials are still looking into the cause of the crash. More information will be released once it becomes available.