Plane crashes in Wesley Chapel, kills one: PCFR
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - One person is dead after a plane crashed in a Wesley Chapel neighborhood, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
PCFR said the crash occurred on Aldus Drive on Sunday morning.
The fire from the crash has since been extinguished, and officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
Courtesy: Christina Galbiai
PCFR said at least one home sustained damage from the crash.
One person had died as a result of the crash, officials said.
What we don't know:
Officials are still looking into the cause of the crash. More information will be released once it becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from Pasco County Fire Rescue.