Shooting victim dies after crashing car in St. Pete, deputies say

Pinellas County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting and continuing to search for the suspect involved, they said.

Around 8:01 p.m. Monday, deputies arrived near the intersection on 45th Avenue and 39th Street after receiving a report of a shooting. They said they found a black sedan that had crashed into a fence.

A male victim was found inside with a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away. He has not been identified.

Detectives described the shooting suspect as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man. He was seen wearing a hoodie and running westbound on 45th Avenue North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or via e-mail at cblumberg@pcsonet.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477.

