Shore Acres residents blast St. Pete debris removal efforts: ‘This is ridiculous’

The city of Saint Petersburg touted a "significant milestone" on Monday, reporting that crews had collected more than 100,000 cubic yards of debris following the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. But residents in the flood-prone Shore Acres neighborhood are expressing frustration and doubt about the process.

During a Shore Acres Civic Association meeting Monday evening, President Kevin Batdorf told FOX 13 News, "In my opinion, I believe the city should be more prepared than they are, especially for an event like (Helene or Milton). This is ridiculous."

As in many areas across the region, large piles of damaged furniture and other household items line the streets of Shore Acres.

Batdorf cited the amount of time that had passed since Hurricane Helene battered his neighborhood in late September.

"There were issues, some severe issues, like (city leaders) weren't communicating well with the county," he said. "The dump was closed. They didn't have an alternative site to dump debris."

Debris lines the streets of Shore Acres nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton.

St. Petersburg has launched a new interactive debris collection map, "providing residents with real-time updates on cleanup progress across the city," according to a Monday news release from the city.

However, when asked whether he'd used the map, Batdorf said he had tried to open the tool with limited success.

"It's hard to understand what it is," Batdorf shared. "If the dots on the map are indicating where debris has been collected, it's inaccurate."

While FOX 13 works to obtain a response to the complaints, the city's release said St. Petersburg uses a "systematic plan to remove storm debris city-wide that's time-tested with previous storms. Using the city's Sanitation Zones map as a guide, crews start in the northwest corner of each zone and work their way across to ensure proper coverage of the entire city. Crews are also focusing on the city's coastal areas."

The city of St. Petersburg is working to have the debris cleaned up in 90 days.

The city said it had contracted with debris removal company Crowder Gulf to collect debris citywide.

"More than 60 city trucks and 60-plus Crowder Gulf debris trucks are currently working actively throughout St. Pete, operating seven days a week, until the cleanup is complete. This combined approach has expedited the process, ensuring that St. Petersburg's neighborhoods are cleared safely and efficiently."

The release went on to explain that the new debris collection map offers "an easy-to-use interface where residents can view the areas where debris has already been cleared. The map will be updated in real-time to ensure transparency and keep the community informed on the city's cleanup efforts."

The city said it is working to complete the massive debris clean-up within 90 days.

