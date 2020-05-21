Siesta Key, Sarasota Bayfront cancel Fourth of July fireworks displays 

Both the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and Suncoast Charities for Children decided to cancel their July 4 fireworks displays.

In a joint statement, organizers for both displays indicated public safety, social distancing, and crowd management played a major role in the decision.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce has organized the Siesta Key Community Fireworks for nearly 30 years.

Suncoast Charities for Children, in partnership with Marina Jack, have organized and produced the July 4 Bayfront fireworks for the past 12 years.

Organizers for both displays look forward to bringing their displays back next year and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday.

