Signup underway for October Making Strides walks

The American Cancer Society Making Strides in-person walks will return in October. Sign up is underway for the events.

These walks raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research and programs.

Here are the walks and dates in the Tampa Bay area:

October 2nd- Raymond James Stadium - Tampa (Hillsborough)

October 9th- The Shops at Wiregrass - Wesley Chapel (Pasco)

October 9th- Lake Mirror Promenade - Lakeland (Polk)

October 16th- Vinoy Park - St. Petersburg (Pinellas)

October 16th- Nathan Benderson Park - Sarasota (Sarasota/Manatee)

LINK: To sign up visit www.MakingStridesWalk.org/Tampa .