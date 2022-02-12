Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Hernando County man

article

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Farouk Sharaf, 85, who was last seen shortly before noon on Saturday driving away from his Spring Hill home.

Sharaf suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and family members say he became upset following an argument.

He was last seen driving a gold 2008 Ford F-150 truck bearing Florida tag/379RHM. The truck was last seen in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard.

Sharaf was last reported missing in October and was located in Georgia.

Sharaf is 5’8" and weighs 185 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray, balding hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sleeveless sweater.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or local law enforcement agency.