Silver alert issued for missing Largo woman

The Largo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Cathy Malatestia Lammers.

Lammers was last heard from at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say Lammers left her house without her insulin and cellphone, the front door was also open and the water was left running.

Her vehicle was last seen in the area of Clearwater Beach/Memorial Causeway.

Police say Lammers is insulin-dependent and has other medical concerns.

She is believed to be driving a 2013 red Chrysler Town and County minivan with Florida tag 87BQIA.

Police described Lammers as a white female with blue eyes and white/ blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Largo Police Department (727-587-6730) or your local law enforcement agency.