Northbound lanes of Skyway Bridge will close Sunday for annual 10K race

article

With the return of the Skyway 10K race, that also means part of the iconic bridge will shut down for runners to pound the pavement on Sunday morning.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge's northbound traffic will close from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Last year, the Skyway 10K went virtual due to the pandemic.

All registration fees from past races and this weekend's 5th annual race will be donated to the Armed Forces Families Foundation. According to the foundation, the funds are used toward infrastructure projects for military families, veterans, and their families.

Last year, the virtual Skyway 10K raised over r $134,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation. According to race organizers, more than $1.8 million has been raised over the years.

PREVIOUS: Skyway 10K may be virtual this year, but proceeds will still benefit military families

On Sunday morning, participants will arrive at Tropicana Field to board their designated bus and head to the south end of the Skyway Bridge. Once they've completed 6.2 miles and reached the north side of the bridge, they will be bussed back to the baseball stadium.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.