Small plane veers off runway at Clearwater Airpark

A small plane ran off the runway at Clearwater Airpark on Monday morning.

According to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department, authorities responded to an incident involving a plane at Clearwater Airpark at around 8:20 a.m. on Monday.

A plane that was attempting to take off had veered off the runway and into a grassy area and fence for unknown reasons.

Authorities said a man and his dog were on the plane. Neither were hurt.