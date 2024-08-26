Small plane veers off runway at Clearwater Airpark
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A small plane ran off the runway at Clearwater Airpark on Monday morning.
According to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department, authorities responded to an incident involving a plane at Clearwater Airpark at around 8:20 a.m. on Monday.
A plane that was attempting to take off had veered off the runway and into a grassy area and fence for unknown reasons.
Authorities said a man and his dog were on the plane. Neither were hurt.