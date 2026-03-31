Snapology of New Tampa preventing 'summer slide' with fun activities that teach STEAM concepts

The Brief A New Tampa summer camp is using LEGO builds, Minecraft and themed activities to teach STEAM concepts. Snapology programs are designed for kids ages 4 to 14 and begin in June. The goal is to prevent "summer slide" by blending learning into hands-on fun.



A local summer program in New Tampa is helping students stay sharp during the break by combining play with education.

Snapology offers year-round programs focused on robotics, engineering and creative building — all wrapped in activities kids already love, like LEGO builds, Minecraft and themed adventures.

The program is designed to combat the "summer slide," when students can lose some of the knowledge they gained during the school year.

What they're saying:

"At Snapology, we teach robotics, engineering, competition, core STEAM, and creative build classes to children aged five to 14," said owner Tina Hodge.

Hodge says the key is making learning feel like fun.

"In Wonderful Wizards, you get to build your own Quidditch game," she said. "We also have PokéHeroes where you will learn anything and everything you wanted to know about the world of Pokémon."

What we know:

Students as young as 4 years old can participate, with programs scaling up in complexity as kids get older.

Younger campers in programs like Kinderbots focus on basic building skills, while older students can take on more advanced challenges — including building and programming machines inspired by space-themed adventures.

The camps also balance structured lessons with free-play time, allowing kids to explore and experiment at their own pace.

What they're saying:

"We build different things like roller coasters and animals, and it is so cool!" said 8-year-old camper Asar Loreto.

"There’s even a Minecraft class in the summer," another student added.

For many kids, the creative freedom is a big draw.

"With LEGO, you could just make anything you want… you just need the right imagination," said one student.

Why you should care:

Programs like Snapology aim to keep kids mentally engaged during summer break, without making it feel like extra schoolwork.

By blending STEM education with creativity and play, organizers say they can reach a wide range of learning styles and interests.

"We actually align to all types of kids — it’s just a matter of aligning the right program to the right kid," Hodge said.

What's next:

Summer camp sessions begin in June. Families can explore different themed programs based on their child’s interests, and register online here.