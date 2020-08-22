'Snow dog' looks too cool donning goggles in Katoomba snowfall

Wintry conditions in Katoomba, New South Wales, didn’t faze Forrest the ‘snow dog’, seen soaking up the chilly conditions on August 22.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of snow and strong winds as a cold snap swept southeastern Australia over the weekend.

“It will be a cold and windy weekend for many parts of NSW. Some winds could be strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines,” the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

Other communities, including Blackheath, Orange, Oberon, Tumbarumba, and more, also recorded snow.