State leaders announce public assistance fraud task force: 'We're coming for you'

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Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a public assistance fraud task force on Wednesday.

What we know:

The task force is aimed at targeting and investigating individuals accused of stealing from programs like SNAP, EBT, renter’s assistance and Medicaid.

Assistant State Prosecutor Scott Strauss has been appointed to spearhead the effort.

Attorney General James Uthmeier stated this task force is slated to help taxpayers that are willingly helping and giving to those in need.

"Here in Florida — the free state of Florida — we do everything the best we can, but there’s no doubt still fraud and criminal activity taking place here," Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier said the task force is focused on finding those who take advantage of or are ineligible for public assistance programs.

Scammers are increasingly using new technology to track EBT cards and steal personal information from vulnerable individuals.

Medicaid Fraud

Shevaun Harris, secretary at the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, pointed out the importance of finding fraud.

"These bad actors aren’t just stealing from the state’s coffers, they hurt our ability to maximize support for children and seniors who need the assistance the most," Harris said.

The agency’s Medicaid Program Integrity Unit has continued to identify fraud.

Harris said for every dollar spent on identifying fraud, $11.36 was returned to the state in the last fiscal year.

The Medicaid Program Integrity Unit will work alongside the fraud investigators, to prevent future bad actors.

What they're saying:

"Those individuals who are falsifying applications — even as we speak here today — to collect benefits that are meant for people genuinely in need and taking from the most vulnerable to line their own pockets, we’re coming for you," Strauss said. "Every last one of you."