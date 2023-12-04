Snowcat Ridge brings snow to Florida for fourth holiday season

Imagine zooming down a snow-covered hill in a 10-person tube. It’s a wild ride, and what’s crazier is this snow park is in the Tampa Bay area – the only one in Florida.

Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is beginning its fourth season, and they've expanded.

The centerpiece of the park is a 60 foot-tall, 400 foot-long, snow and ice-covered tubing hill. You can climb on a tube or even choose a large, 10-person tube so that the whole family can ride together.

Santa cut the ribbon for their new Santa’s Christmas Lane, which includes the Peppermint Play Zone, visits with Santa and Story Time With Mrs. Clause. The owners said the new expansion makes the park more family friendly and provides a winter experience close to home.

"When you have young kids it can be difficult to travel," said Snowcat Ridge co-owner Mariah Nagengast. "This is a great local spot to build a snowman. I never thought we would say that in Florida."

Its arctic igloo is a massive enclosure filled with 500 tons of real snow, the most they’ve ever made. With a number of different food trucks and ice skating, it’s an expanded alpine experience.

"So, it’s really about rounding out the experience," said Snowcat Ridge co-owner Benjamin Nagengast. "Everybody from one-year-olds to 99 have something to do at the park."

They’re open seven days a week with both day and night hours. Admission ranges from $20 to $40 per person depending on the day. For more information and directions, visit www.snowcatridge.com.