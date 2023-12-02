Fairgrounds St. Pete launches 'Scent of the Seasons' holiday experience

With so much to see, and even more to smell, this holiday season, one local museum is allowing guests to follow their noses into a world of festive wonder.

Fairgrounds St. Pete, an immersive art & technology museum in the heart of St. Pete's warehouse art district, officially launched its limited-time holiday experience, "Scents of the Season."

Along with dazzling lights, the multi-sensory journey features 14 scents that have been introduced throughout the space with everyone’s favorite holiday aromas in mind, but it also features a Florida twist.

"Think about cinnamon, gingerbread, pine tree, all the holiday scents are going on here, but then some are unique to Florida like an ocean-lemon scent," said CEO of Fairgrounds St. Pete, Liz Dimmitt. "You get to go through and sort of smell yourself around, and take in the space of all the different artist-made rooms."

The experience will also boast dazzling holiday lights, meet & greet photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Fairgrounds St. Pete’s take on a traditional gingerbread house: "Gingerbird" Houses.

These will be located throughout the space as part of a limited-time seasonal scavenger hunt, "Season’s Tweetings."

