Snowcat Ridge reopens for the season, bringing a taste of winter to Florida

The Brief Florida’s only alpine snow park opens for the season on Friday in Dade City. Visitors can go snow tubing, ice skating, and even build snowmen. The park features nightly light shows, private igloos, and a holiday market.



Snowcat Ridge, touted as Florida’s only alpine snow park, is reopening for the season this weekend in Dade City.

What is Snowcat Ridge?

What we know:

The winter attraction features a 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill known as the Snowy Slopes, where guests can ride single, tandem, or even 10-person tubes. A moving sidewalk takes riders back to the top for another run.

Inside the Arctic Igloo, visitors can build snowmen, toss snowballs, and let younger children enjoy a separate bunny slope. The temperature inside hovers around 30 degrees, so warm clothes are recommended.

Snowcat Ridge also features the Crystal Ribbon ice-skating trail, along with an Alpine Village offering food, drinks, and holiday shopping. The village comes to life at night with a music and light show that can be seen throughout the park.

For those looking for a cozier experience, the Eskimo Outpost offers private igloo rentals with outdoor seating, fire pits, and exclusive access to beer and wine.

When is Snowcat Ridge open?

What's next:

The park opens to the public on Friday, November 21, and will operate rain or shine through the holiday season. Hours vary by day but generally run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are sold in advance for specific time slots, with options for two-hour or all-day access.