Snowstorm gets iced on 'The Masked Singer' Thanksgiving episode

Be thankful. There was a special Thanksgiving reveal for "The Masked Singer" on Thanksgiving.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of "The Masked Singer."

It was Nikki Glaser who was iced from the competition despite coming out strong singing Ariana Grande’s "Thank U, Next."

Glaser was revealed to be Snowstorm, a surprising development.

And even though Glaser got eliminated from the competition, that didn't stop her from some not-so-subtle jabs at host Nick Cannon's baby-making skills.

Harp and Lambs remain as the final singers for the season for next weeks finale.

It was a three-way battle Royale that got Glazer unmasked. All three took turns singing "Since U Been Gone," by Kelly Clarkson and judges agreed that Glaser should stick with comedy.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg totally guessed Glaser was the chilly contestant while Robin Thicke thought it was Whitney Cummings.

How to watch "The Masked Singer"

The eighth season of "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX. It will also be streaming "The Masked Singer" channel on Tubi, where you can also stream all seasons of the series.

