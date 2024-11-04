Soccer star Lionel Messi to play in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Lionel Messi is coming to Tampa .

The Tampa Bay Sports Authority announced that Inter Miami CF will play Orlando City SC in a preseason game of the Florida Derby at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 14, 2025.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. and marks the first time an MLS soccer game has been played in Tampa in over 20 years.

The game will also mark the first time Messi, widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time, will play in Tampa.

In Messi’s first season in the MLS, the league gained "100 million followers across their social media accounts, played in front of 13 million total fans by season’s end, and continues to see rising revenues from sponsorships and merchandise," according to a July report by USA Today .

"We could not be more excited to welcome Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC to our community," said Rob Higgins, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Sports Commission. "To have the potential opportunity to see a generational icon such as Lionel Messi take the field in our hometown is truly special. This is something that people will tell their grandkids about."

Visit Tampa Bay said in a statement, "The game day of February 14 is a testament to the love these world-class athletes, including, of course, Lionel Messi, will feel when they get to play in the premier destination, that is Tampa Bay. Visit Tampa Bay, and our 900 partners will be ready to shine for soccer fans from across Florida, the country, and the world as they enjoy the beautiful game."

Presale tickets will be available on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., and tickets will be available to the public on Nov. 14. To fill out a presale interest form, click here . Before the game, fans can also participate in a free pregame fan festival outside of Raymond James Stadium.