City approves $6.5M to clean up and protect Rays stadium after Hurricane Milton

The city of St. Petersburg will spend about $6.5 million to clean up and guard against any further harm to Tropicana Field, the home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton.

The translucent fiberglass dome of the ballpark was shredded by the storm Oct. 9, leaving in doubt whether it can be repaired in time to open the 2025 season. Major League Baseball wants the Rays to play home games in the area if the ballpark isn’t ready, probably at one of several local spring training sites.

The St. Petersburg City Council voted Thursday to approve two contracts with firms to clear the pieces of roof that litter the ballpark, remove damaged turf and waterproof numerous areas including the scoreboard, seating areas, suites and the press box, according to city documents. The ballpark does not have a drainage system and could sustain additional damage throughout the structure from rain without its roof.

"We need to act quickly to protect the building from further damage," said Rob Gerdes, the city administrator.

An ongoing analysis will determine what it will take to fully repair the Trop, as it’s known locally, including the cost and timeline for completion. A complicating factor is the city’s plan to construct a new $1.3 billion ballpark that would open in 2028, part of a much larger urban revitalization project that was approved earlier this year. Under that deal, the Rays commit to remain in St. Petersburg another 30 years.

"Is this building that is only going to be used for three more years worth the investment that we are making?" said council member Brandi Gabbard.

The two cleanup and mitigation contracts are $3.9 million to BMS CAT and $2.5 million to Hennessy Construction Services Corp., according to city documents. The money would be part of a projected $22 million deductible the city has with the Trop’s insurers, which will insist the building be protected from more damage.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Some city council members wanted to delay Thursday’s vote until more information about the stadium’s future is available. But that effort failed on a tie vote and some council members said it’s essential to halt any further destruction.

"This is about stopping the bleeding. It sounds like pay now or pay later, and pay more later," said council member Gina Driscoll.

Suggestions for a temporary Rays home have included local spring training sites used by the Phillies, Blue Jays, Yankees, Pirates and Tigers. A bit further away is the Rays’ own spring training complex in Port Charlotte, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) south of St. Petersburg. Another option may be the ballpark at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando.

The Rays’ staff has already relocated to nearby office space.

MLB is looking to have a plan for 2025 in place by Christmas.

"We can make it work in a minor league park," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the World Series, which wrapped Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the New York Yankees. "I think there’s probably some flexibility in terms of what we do with the big league schedule."

