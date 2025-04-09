Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run on I-75: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A 23-year-old Kentucky man faces serious charges after troopers say he caused a deadly crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County, then drove away.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound side of I-75 north of Bruce B. Downs Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says a disabled tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder, along with a Hyundai Sonata driven by the brother of the tractor-trailer driver. A Ford F-350 towing a cattle trailer drifted onto the shoulder, according to troopers, and hit the tractor-trailer before hitting the driver of the Sonata, killing him at the scene.
READ: Man lived with mother's decomposing body, lied about her whereabouts: SPPD
Troopers say the driver of the F-350, later identified as Noah Riley, took off and was found changing a tire outside a gas station at SR 56 and Cypress Ridge Blvd.
Riley faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died, only saying he was a 27-year-old Ocala man.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter