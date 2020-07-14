Socially distant parking lot party coming to Raymond James Stadium

The north parking lot at Raymond James Stadium is transforming into a socially distant, drive-in party.

It's called the Parking Lot Social and organizers promise fun for the whole family.

The Parking Lot Social starts Wednesday, July 15 and goes through Sunday. Tickets start at $39 per car and are only available online.

There will be movie nights, a comedy night and an evening called The Parking Lot Social with bingo, trivia and karaoke.

Customers can bring their own food and refreshments or purchase items from food trucks on-site. You'll also be allowed to step outside of your vehicle and dance, as long as you respect the space of the cars next to you.

"I feel like everyone out there is looking for something to do and everyone has been cooked up and some of them haven't been cooked up," says tour manager Dex. "But either way, this is something new, something different. It's fun!"