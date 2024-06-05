Solo travel expert writes memoir about taking 12 trips in 12 months

Tampa native and award-winning journalist Jen Ruiz took 12 trips in 12 months, which is also the title of her new memoir.

She made her own solo travel magic and is sharing it with her readers.

From her start as a lawyer, to her present-day status as a top name in the travel media landscape, Ruiz explores the year of her life where she made the choice to put herself above everything else for the first time.

Ruiz will be signing books at the Oxoford Exchange in Tampa on June 16 and will be at the Barnes and Nobel in Tampa on June 23.

