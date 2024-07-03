Some dogs return to Hillsborough County animal shelter after dog flu outbreak

article

This week, 60 dogs returned to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center (PRC) after all dogs were moved out of the facility to an offsite location thanks to a dog flu outbreak.

"We do have ‘I'm back!’ stickers on all of the dogs that are returned at PRC right now and available for adoption," PRC division manager Chelsea Waldeck said.

The facility was shut down last week, so the kennels could be cleaned and disinfected after the facility’s first dog flu outbreak since 2018.

"Everybody offsite is doing well. We are seeing more dogs come down with the illness, which is what we were hoping for, because we want them to catch it, be able to shed it, and then be done with it and have the antibodies," Waldeck said.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB), who is also dealing with a dog flu outbreak, told FOX 13 on Wednesday its dogs are feeling better.

"We are seeing some improvements. The dogs have received treatment, and they are doing better," Regan Blessinger, marketing and content manager for HSTB, said. "We're seeing some positive changes."

HSTB officials said sick dogs are getting "around the clock treatment" and are housed separately from the nonprofit’s healthy dogs at its facility on Armenia Ave.

To help build immunity in the community, HSTB is offering $20 dog flu vaccines.

"If someone takes their dogs to the dog park, daycare, or really around the neighborhood, we recommend they get that vaccine," Blessinger said.

With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, officials with both HSTB and PRC want to remind residents that neither organization is accepting new dogs right now.

"If you see a dog, especially after fireworks, they’ve probably run away. They’re probably very scared," Waldeck said. "We're asking that if anybody finds a stray dog to go ahead and hold on to that dog."

PRC expects to begin accepting new dogs again starting July 15. For HSTB, it’s July 13.

"Hold on to them," Blessinger said. "We are offering free food and some supplies for people who find stray dogs."

"Please do not bring it to us. Please go ahead and try to find the owner," Waldeck said.

Even though they’re not accepting new dogs, both HSTB and PRC are doing adoptions for their healthy dogs right now.