Some residents still without power in Peace River Village after Hurricane Ian

Power has been restored for the vast majority of Floridians after Hurricane Ian, but it has not for many people who live in Peace River Village on SR 60 in Bartow, which is still flooded.

Phil Black is one of dozens of residents who is waiting to go back to his old life, with lights, and TV, and air-conditioning.

"We have to wait until the water completely goes down," said Black.

City officials told Black and his neighbors it could be awhile. In the meantime, they are being forced to make due even longer.

Black doesn’t have a generator.

"We have our windows open and let air flow through," Black said. "But when there is no air flowing, it’s humid, very humid and hot."

One of his neighbors confronted another problem caused by the flooding. He almost came nose to nose with an alligator.

"It was right there," said Donnie Saunders. "When it spotted me, it immediately zoomed over to my porch, and was just waiting there."

Fish are also now swimming on the streets where cars used to drive. The park is on the Peace River, so it has flooded before, but never this bad.

Bartow city officials said they can’t turn the electric back on until the water recedes, which could be another week, possibly two.