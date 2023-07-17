Some Sarasota County residents resisting Lakewood Ranch expansion

Bern Creek Ranches in Sarasota County provides a step back into nature.

You can spot deer grazing with horses and Sand Hill Cranes walk without worry. But residents are fighting for their way of life.

"We’d like to not be impacted when you stop and think we live on a 10 acre lot, our neighborhood is all 5 and 10 acres," he shared.

Michael Hutchinson is one of many residents worried his way of life is disappearing. Back in October, Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approved changes to their comprehensive plan, allowing for Lakewood Ranch to expand East.

Some residents want their way of life to remain the same.

Those changes to the county’s 20-year-old 2050 plan, allow for a "village transition zone."

Lakewood Ranch Southeast would bring 5,000 homes to 4,100 acres in East Sarasota County.

"We are less than 1,300 feet from it, and we will be impacted," said Hutchinson.

Rural areas in Sarasota County could be changing soon.

Hutchinson and another longtime resident filed a lawsuit challenging the Sarasota County Commission’s approval.

The hearing started Monday morning and is expected to last four days, with the judge issuing a ruling.

"Everything that it touches and surrounds is rural agricultural large lot, rural lifestyle," explained attorney Richard Grosso.

Attorneys for Sarasota County and Lakewood Ranch said they are in compliance with county laws.

In October, County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger told residents the development would improve the area.

"This is my community as well. We moved here 50 years ago, and I love it as well. I believe in voting for this, I’m voting for something that is going to enhance and improve the environment. It will enhance and improve our community," he said.

Hutchinson disagrees and is voicing his concerns once more.

"It’s the right thing to do. Somebody has to do it. Somebody has to step up," he said.