Son of NICU nurse walks to raise money for the March of Dimes

Bill Kenna, his son Wyeth, and dog Moxie are walking to support the March of Dimes.

"Too many folks need our help right now," Kenna said.

The March of Dimes has supported moms and babies for decades and the pandemic has only increased that need. Bill has been volunteering for the March of Dimes for more than 15 years.

"Folks are still having children. One and 10 births are premature in this country and so it is critical that we supply support to them, advocate for them, educate for them and do anything that we can to do research that will prevent this condition in the future," Kenna said.

Kenna's mission to help the March of Dimes started with his mom.

"With my mother being a NICU nurse and showing me around the neo-natal care unit and showing me many of those babies don't survive right," he shared.

This year's March for Babies event will be virtual.

READ Two years later, family's appreciation for March of Dimes remains

"We're going to have other sponsors and giveaways. Things going on. So, it's going to be a really fun deal. Plus at 9 a.m. on May 15, we are going to get out and start walking to raise money and awareness for the March of Dimes."

An awareness that Kenna hopes will change lives.

"I want to see a message of love going out. I want to see a message of giving babies a chance to live and to be healthy."

A walk that has changed from a mission to a movement. Kenna hopes the community will come out of May 15 walk.

LINK: For more information about the March of Dimes virtual walk visit https://www.marchforbabies.org.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter