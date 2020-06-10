'Song of the South' trends on Twitter as some call for Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain

article

If you've been to Disney World's Magic Kingdom, you are familiar with the popular ride Splash Mountain.

The ride tells the story of Br'er Rabbit, a mischievous critter who leaves his home in search of adventure while Br'er Fox and Br'er Bear are determined to catch him.

What many people aren't aware of is that the theme song originates from the film 'Song of the South,' which has been the subject of much controversy as many critics have described the film's portrayal of African Americans as racist and offensive.

When Disney+ launch last year, executive chairman Bob Iger confirmed that the 1946 film would not be a part of the lineup because it is “not appropriate in today’s world."

Some people on social media are calling for the theme song on Splash Mountain to be pulled and even have the entire attraction redone.

"I see that Song of the South is trending. Better get used to it people because once it’s gone, you’ll never see it again," wrote Twitter user Isaac the King. "It’s funny how this is a movie that Disney is absolutely ashamed of, but they still have a ride based off it."

"I think it's about time to take the Song of the South characters off Splash Mountain ride, isn't it?" wrote @TheCatNamedMatt, suggesting a 'Moana'-themed ride instead.

Twitter user @aratanahajimari wrote, "I've been reminded of the controversial history every time I've ridden the attraction, but the songs about Br'er Rabbit have grown on me over the years."

A Change.org petition has been started asking Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain to The Princess and the Frog.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Disney to see if they are considering any changes to the ride before reopening in July.

