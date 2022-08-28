South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon.

According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning.

Deputies and paramedics tried to help the victim, who has been identified as 76-year-old Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez, of Hollywood, but he died at the scene.

Detectives say they do not know if the victim died from a medical episode or if he drowned, but they do not believe foul play was involved.

The victim’s official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.