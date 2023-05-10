State Rep. Fred Hawkins named sole finalist for South Florida State College’s new president

South Florida State College took a step toward selecting its next president Wednesday, naming state Rep. Fred Hawkins as the sole finalist for the position while fueling accusations that Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten involved in the process.

Hawkins, R-Orange/Osceola, has been among DeSantis' biggest supporters in his fight with Disney. The state legislator was one of the sponsors of the bills that stripped Disney of its self-governing power and transferred it to a board appointed by the governor.

He also received the governor's endorsement during his campaign for re-election in 2022.

"A lot of people have so much invested in this college, and they really don't want to see it controlled by the governor," said Michele Roberts, a former dean at South Florida State College who worked there for 16 years.

Roberts has been among the most vocal critics of the process after South Florida State's Board of Trustees relaunched its search process last week. The board had previously narrowed its search down to three finalists. All three candidates dropped out, however, citing personal reasons.

Roberts, who said she still has close ties to the college, told FOX 13 the three original finalists all learned the governor had a hand-picked candidate to be the college's next president.

At the board's May 3 meeting, trustees agreed to adjust the requirements for the position, no longer mandating the president hold a doctorate.