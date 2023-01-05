South Hillsborough County women form group to help non-profits

A large group of women has a unique way of giving back to the Bay Area.

The members of 100 Women Who Care Southshore get together once a quarter to give monetary gifts to South Hillsborough County non-profit organizations.

"A lot of our members are looking for ways to become more involved in the community, and this gives them a way to find out what's going on with the charities in our area," Kathy Barton, 100 Women Who Care Southshore said.

"Parents and Children Advance Together Literacy Ministries" is just one group that has been helped by the organization. It’s a literacy program to address the educational needs of children and families in underserved communities.

"The donation that was given to us by the one 100 Women Who Care South Shore has been a tremendous help and being able to buy additional resources that were not grant funded," shared GiGi Moise, educational director of Parents and Children Advance Together Literacy Ministries. "So, that we could support our students."

The group meets four times a year and each member pays $100.

"It's a limited time commitment because it's one hour a quarter, so literally four hours a year. And when you come together collectively as a group of 100 women, you are able to do so much more, so much more efficiently," one member stated.

100 Women Southshore gather to discuss charity.

They put 10 non-profit organizations into a basket. The women choose three organizations that must give a five-minute presentation about their initiative. The women then vote and the one with the most votes wins the donation.

"We have an opportunity to learn, to learn what their needs are, what their financial situation is," said member Austine Keller. "And it's just exciting to be a part of that."

The group says all are welcome.

"We can always use more women. And in fact, we do not discriminate," said Barton. "If a man would like to join, he can join. But we're still going to be named 100 women who care."

Women come together to help change the lives of those around them. Each gift is matched by the Shultz Family Foundation.

