Video: South Tampa Dairy Joy has window shattered by dumbbell

The Brief South Tampa’s Dairy Joy Ice Cream was the victim of early morning vandalism on Wednesday. Video cameras show a man throwing a 12-pound dumbbell through a store window. The store’s manager spoke to FOX 13 about the scary incident.



South Tampa’s Dairy Joy is an institution that has been whipping up homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and root beer floats since 1958.

South Tampa Ice Cream shop Dairy Joy.

On Wednesday, store manager Paul Pettit, who oversees their four locations, was in for quite a surprise.

What they're saying:

When he opened the doors around 9 a.m., he says he found shattered glass from a 12-pound dumbbell that someone had thrown through a store window.

FROM 2022: South Tampa ice cream parlor celebrates National Ice Cream Day

"Around 6:30 a.m., someone passing the store decided to come back with a 12-pound dumbbell, and throw it through this window behind me and proceed to walk right out of the store," Pettit told FOX 13.

Damage:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The window of Dairy Joy shattered from the dumbbell.

Video cameras caught the man throwing the weight through the window.

The Tampa Police Department says officers were sent to the store and are investigating .

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The man on video throwing the dumbbell through Dairy Joy's window.

Petit says no one was in the store, and the man did not try to break in or steal anything.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"It’s super scary. I can only imagine if they did the front; that would have been a lot of damage. All of the products would have been gone, because everything is exposed up front," Petit said. "So it is definitely scary, especially if I had employees here."

Dairy Joy Ice Cream's front window.

What's next:

Petit hopes the man will be caught so that other small businesses in the area don't experience a similar incident.

"I am hoping we can find this individual and get enough notice out there that this happened, and for no reason whatsoever," Petit said. "It is going to cost a lot for us to fix it and just try to make sure that this doesn't happen again."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Dairy Joy and the Tampa Police Department.

Watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: