South Tampa residents push for canal dredging ahead of hurricane season

The Brief Tampa residents said Canal 20 in the Westshore area hasn’t been cleaned in 70 years. They blame the clogged canal for worsening storm damage and flooding during last year’s hurricanes. The city said dredging isn’t possible, because the canal is too narrow.



Residents along West Euclid and West Bay Villa Avenue in South Tampa are urging the city to address flooding concerns tied to Canal 20.

Neighbors said the waterway is filled with three to six feet of silt and debris, leaving stormwater with nowhere to go.

READ: Heated argument in Tampa leads to deadly shooting: Police

The clogged canal, they argue, made hurricane damage worse during storms Helene and Milton. Some homeowners are now paying up to $110,000 out of pocket to replace collapsed seawalls — costs not covered by insurance.

The backstory:

In 2013, the City of Tampa spent $2.8 million dredging 10 canals in the Westshore area, but Canal 20 wasn’t included.

City officials said the canal is too narrow to meet state dredging requirements, which mandate keeping a minimum of 10 feet from seawalls and five feet from docks. Officials added that residents could pursue a private dredging project instead.

MORE: Tampa police officer suspended for kicking suspect in head during arrest, bodycam video released

What they're saying:

"Not dredging is just unacceptable. And again, we’re paying the price now," said resident Chris Rose.

"It’s scary… even just on a day of heavy rainfall, we see this water go up and down substantially," said resident Lauren Schwec.

What's next:

Neighbors hope the city will consider using smaller equipment — like a barge that has navigated the canal before — to make dredging possible. They’re calling for renewed funding to prevent more costly damage during future storms.