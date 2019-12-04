Space station cargo launch scrubbed due to upper-level winds

article

A capsule full of supplies and experiments was scheduled to be on its way to the space station, but the afternoon launch from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed because of upper-level winds.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to blast off at 12:51 p.m. carrying an uncrewed Dragon capsule on its third flight to the station. Aboard is almost 6,000 pounds of supplies, including everything from food to batteries to spacewalking gear.

The capsule is also carrying experiments to study how flames act in space, bone and muscle loss in mice, and whether malting barley could be a food source on long-term missions.

The Falcon 9 booster was scheduled to land on the automated droneship at sea to be reused later. The next launch window is Thursday at 12:29 p.m.

SpaceX hopes to make its first crewed flight to the space station next year.