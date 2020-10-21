SpaceX scrubs 15th Starlink satellite mission

article

SpaceX delayed the launch of its Starlink satellite mission on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to lift off from Cape Canaveral at 12:14 p.m.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink to allow additional time for mission assurance work; will announce next launch opportunity once confirmed on the Range," SpaceX tweeted.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted following the announcement: "Just a small-seeming issue with loss of upper stage camera. Probably nothing serious, but standing down to re-examine whole vehicle just in case."

This would've been the 15th Starlink mission to be sent into orbit.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

The forecast for Thursday's launch was just 50% favorable for liftoff.

No new launch date has been released.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35 News.