SPCA Florida in critical need of foster homes for dogs and their nursing puppies

SPCA Florida is hoping people will open their homes to mama dogs and their puppies as puppy season remains in full swing in Polk County.

The animal shelter in Lakeland has recently taken in several dogs and their nursing puppies. Some were surrendered to them and others were from Polk County Animal Control.

"Getting them into a place where they can get into individualized care and not be exposed to certain things their immune system isn't ready for is crucial," said Morgan Sistrunk, the Foster Coordinator for SPCA Florida.

Which is why they're encouraging people to become foster parents, as they don't have the space to take in more mamas and babies. There's a greater need for larger dogs.

"I think it's just a space issue," said Randa Richter, the Public Media Director for SPCA Florida. "The dog's larger and they have 10 puppies so it takes up a lot of space so we see those come into the shelter a lot more than the smaller dogs with nursing babies."

Sandi Simpson has fostered cats and kittens for the last three years and says fostering is very rewarding.

"Fostering is a wonderful experience, and it enriches your lives," said Simpson. "Even though you might want to keep the kitty you know you're doing something great for that animal. We need fosters and people to be kinder to their animals."

Sistrunk says fostering is easy since mom will do all the hard work while you just take care of her. The shelter will also pitch in.

"We provide any kind of medical care for the mom and puppies. We provide any food needed. We provide any setups that's needed," said Sistrunk. "Puppy pads. Kennels, exercise pens. Anything you need, we try to provide the foster with that, so they don't have to do it at their expense."

You also don't have to foster for a full eight weeks. It can be on your own schedule. Then, once the puppies are old enough, they'll get spayed and neutered and will be ready for their forever home.

If you're interested in fostering, you can apply at spcaflorida.org.

