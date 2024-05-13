STD rates rising across Bay Area

Sexually transmitted disease rates in Florida have increased by 42% in the last decade with Hillsborough County reporting some of the highest numbers, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Data shows Hillsborough County reported 932 cases of bacterial STDs per 100,000 residents in 2022, which is the most recent data available. Meanwhile, Florida recorded 762 cases per 100,000 people. Both of those rates surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

"All STDs are always prevalent," EPIC Sexual Health Center nurse practitioner Nicole White said. "But syphilis has been on the rise."

CDC data shows half of reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were among adolescents and young adults ages 15-24 in 2022. Additionally, men who have sex with men "are disproportionally impacted by sexually transmitted infections," according to the CDC.

EPIC Sexual Health Center offers STD testing at its locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

"We make sure that people in the community can come in, (and) everybody has access to care at an affordable cost," White said. "Especially, we cater to those in the LGBTQ community, knowing that they have a safe place to come to and talk about their needs."

In addition to Hillsborough County, the most recent state data shows Pinellas and Polk counties reported some of the highest STD case rates.

"I think the most important reason is because of a decrease in condom usage," White said.

Additional factors behind the numbers could be online dating platforms and advanced STD screenings.

"I don't think the community understands what can happen when they're not treated," White said.

For example, pregnant mothers with syphilis can pass the infection onto the unborn baby. According to state data, Florida saw a 47% increase in the number of congenital syphilis cases from 2021 to 2022.

White recommends regular testing because an early diagnosis can lead to effective treatment.

"I want them to understand that their health matters," White said. "And even though they do not have symptoms, even though they think that they're okay, there's something that could be lying dormant."

Testing for STDs is often done through a blood test or urine sample. Antibiotics can be used as treatment.

EPIC’s Sexual Health Center is a part of Empath Partners in Care, a member of Empath Health.