SPD: 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a white Infiniti was traveling south on Tyrone Blvd. and lost control near 9th Avenue North shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The car flipped and caught fire, according to SPD. The 26-year-old driver trapped inside was removed by fire rescue crews and taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening burns and injuries.

Police say he was in very critical condition at last check.

