Special flock of birds on display for 'Cheap Cheep Cheeps' show at Morean Arts Center

The Brief The exhibition serves as one of the center's holiday shows. The goal is to have accessible, affordable art for sale. Bird-themed work is set up with a whimsical display.



Holiday show "Cheap Cheep Cheeps" features flock of affordable bird-themed art at Morean Arts Center.

"The idea of it is to create a flock of birds in the gallery, and we wanted to have an exhibition of affordable artwork just in time for the holidays," Morean Arts Center Chief Curator Amanda Cooper said.

The show features work from 150 artists, all priced under $400. Many of the pieces are smaller, more accessible and perfect for display.

"It's a great show if you're an emerging artist because it's a very low pressure," Cooper said. "There's a lot of artists here who this is their first time show with us or ever."

Artist Amy Gil is one of those first-timers. Her three pieces were sold early on.

"It was a leap of faith," Gil said. "I'm at the point I've been painting now about four years almost every day when I get home, and I felt like I needed to see if my work would be good enough to sell."

Fellow exhibition artist Clancy Riehm purchased one of Gil's pieces, a vibrant painting of a flamingo.

"I really love the painterly aspect of it. It's kind of abstract, but it has that realism," Riehm said. "I was so happy I was able to meet Amy. As an artist, I also try to pay it forward and purchase art as well, you know, full circle moment."

Gil said she was honored that the piece sold, which gives her confidence moving forward to try and sell and promote herself more as an artist.

"As an artist, we have a lot of self-doubt," Riehm said. "Exhibitions like this are so reaffirming that, yes, you can succeed as an artist."

Riehm specializes in graphic design. Her three pieces are some of the biggest of the show.

"I create each shape, create the composition, the theme, really just minimalist shape building," Riehm said. "I try to think, how can I illustrate an image with as few shapes as possible while still making it engaging."

Both artists stress how important local exhibitions are for artists.

"There is enough room at the table for everyone, and communities like this, the kind of support that we get allows us to continue to do what we love," Riehm said.

Around 60 pieces have been sold. The exhibition will be on display at The Morean Arts Center until Dec. 31.