Special session called for Florida lawmakers to consider property insurance legislation

Governor Ron DeSantis called for a special session to consider legislation related to property insurance on Tuesday.

The governor issued a proclamation calling for the special session that will also cover reinsurance, changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance, the Office of Insurance Regulation, civil remedies, and appropriations, his office confirmed.

The legislature in the State of Florida will meet in the special session at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 23. Governor DeSantis said the special session will extend no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

St. Petersburg Senator Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas County, pushed for calling a special session as prices continue to rise nationwide. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee set a letter to lawmakers asking if they would support a special session regarding property insurance.

The rising costs of property insurance are driven largely by inflation and a rise in claims due to natural disasters. Brandes said the situation in Florida is worse.

The state senator said dishonest contractors are convincing unsuspecting homeowners to sign off on too-good-to-be-true deals, promising to get them a brand-new roof for the price of their deductible, leading to a spike in fraud lawsuits.

Governor DeSantis said in his proclamation that called for the special session that it's necessary for the state to act to stabilize the insurance market for policyholders before the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends November 30.

Citizens Property Insurance has seen an increase of 399,822 policies since the start of 2020 and is on track to be more than 1 million before the year ends, according to the governor's office.

